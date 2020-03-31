GOLDBERG--Norma N. Devoted, beloved wife for 62 years of the late Melvin Goldberg; cherished mother of Ron Goldberg and Joe Chiplock, Rick Goldberg and Judith Milch, and Joan Goldberg Munch and Robert Munch; doting Grammie to Jacob, Daniel, and Aliza Munch and Henry and Klara Goldberg; beloved sister, aunt, and cousin. Born June 3, 1929, in New York City, and passed away March 26, 2020, in the Berkshires of Massachusetts. After receiving her B.A. from Queens College, she was a speech therapist working with autistic children at Flower Fifth Avenue Hospital in Manhattan. She married Mel in 1956, moved to Great Neck, NY in 1963, where they raised three children, then to Lenox, MA in 2016. Among her many volunteer activities, she was an officer at Temple Emanuel Sisterhood and President of the League of the Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation. A lifelong artist, she won numerous prizes for her work and shared her love of art with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She loved her family, a spring day, a walk on the beach, and a good laugh. Private graveside funeral will be held on March 30. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Norma's name to the Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230 or to a local food pantry of your choice. To send remembrances to her family, go to www.finnertyandstevens com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 31, 2020