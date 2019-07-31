GRABLER--Norma Russek, Age 89, died peacefully at her home in Palm Beach, Florida on July 29th. Born in White Plains, New York, to Rose and Louis Russek, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and sculptor, whose keen intelligence, kindness and generosity to others will never be forgotten. She is survived by her sister Isabelle Russek Leeds, her daughters and sons-in- law, Bonnie Fields and Gerald Keane and Judith Fields Jurney and Riaz Jurney, her beloved grandson Benjamin Jurney, her step-children Peter Grabler, Deborah Grabler and Barbara Blauer, and her five step-grandchildren and four great-step-grand- children. There will be a private family service at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the U.J.A. or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, West Palm Beach, Florida.



