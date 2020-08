Or Copy this URL to Share

GRECO--Norma Eskin, died on August 18, 2020. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, she became a true Manhattanite. She and her beloved late husband, Dr. Gabriel Greco, enjoyed all the highlights of NYC. She was known for her vibrant dinner parties. Norma was an interior designer with the late Irene Rao for 30 years. Norma is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was blessed with devoted caregivers.





