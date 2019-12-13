HORN--Norma Jean Amanda GeGe, "Ge." Ge died on December 7 beside her husband, son, and Standard Poodle, Coco, at home in Golden, CO. Born December 26, 1947, in Flushing, NY, Ge was the second of three girls raised on Long Island. She graduated from the University of Colorado and spent her career as a devoted social worker for Adult Protective Services for the City and County of Denver. Ge raised her son and was the best "man" at his wedding. She was an avid reader and often completed The New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle in ink. She loved art and exploring the world with her husband, Richard. Ge lived her life with unshakeable compassion and loving kindness for all, leaving the world a better place. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Helen Wright. She is survived by her husband, son Luke Glisan (Kylie) (New York), sisters Nancy Enyart (Jay) and Toni Saiber (Jonathan), stepdaughters Sharon Riley (Jason) and Sandra Horn (Leslie), and grandchildren Colin, Ben (all Denver), and Gabriel (New York). Donations in her memory may be made to the University of Colorado Cancer Research General Fund: (giving.cu.edu/fund/cancer- research-general-fund)
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 13, 2019