NORMA KOSANN
KOSANN--Norma nee Beckenstein, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born on October 8, 1925 to Anna and Murray Beckenstein. Predeceased by her parents and her sister Selma Bleustein. She is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, Sidney, their children Steven (Carol), Marci (Robert) Dew, Rod (Monica), eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and her brother-in-law, Herbert Bleustein. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19th. Donations may be made to Visiting Doctors Program at Mr. Sinai Hospital, 1 Gustave Levy Place, Box 1216, New York, NY.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
