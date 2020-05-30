1929 - 2020

Norma Laurel Anderson left our earthly world on April 9th, 2020 in Uniondale, New York from complications of bone cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Laurel Rene' Anderson-Cowell and son-in-law, Dr. Vernon Cowell, Jr.; grandchildren, Victoria Norma-Marie Cowell and Vernon Stanton Lee Cowell. Her siblings, Joyce Verna Price, Grace Alma Mock, Harold Stanton Price and wife Neli Price and Caroline Coleman survive her. Her sister, Elaine Dash is deceased.



Born on January 23, 1929 in Flushing, Queens. Her parents, Mabel Irene Bourne, a seamstress and Norman Stanton Price, a printer, immigrated from Barbados, West Indies and settled in Flushing, New York.



She grew up in a three story red brick house that her Father built during the Great Depression while raising her 5 siblings. Hard work, sacrifice, stead-fastness and a strong belief in God were instilled at an early age and have permeated her life and offspring. "All good gifts including Wisdom and Success come from God." "It is not only grateful, but good sense to acknowledge them" wrote her Dad Norman in a letter to her in July of 1959.



Norma attended elementary school in Flushing, New York. She graduated from Jamaica High school; got her Bachelor of Science in Education from the City College of New York in June 1952; Master of Science in Education from Queens College; followed by permanent certificates as Supervisor of Elementary Education and School Administration from St. John's University in New York.



She met and married Theodore Anderson of Germantown, Pennsylvania whom she met in Cape May, New Jersey in 1957.



Norma was the very first African-American Teacher in the Westbury, New York school district hired in 1953. Named a Living Legend in Westbury, New York she was deemed One of America's Finest Teachers.



Mom began her Television career in 1959 with the Regents Educational Television Project and worked for WPIX-channel 11 from 1959-1962 during the Kennedy Administration where she cultivated the "The World of Numbers" program. "TV teaching stirs greater interest amongst pupils and can help meet both the teacher and building shortages.", Mom wrote.



Norma taught Educational Television in American Samoa where she was part of a novel 2.7 million dollar Project in 1967. She was featured in Ebony Magazine in December 1965 in an article entitled, "Talofa Norma."



She later returned to classroom teaching in Westbury, New York and during this time was hired by CBS television in New York, New York as the Math Lady on the Patchwork Family Television Program in 1972. She continued teaching Third grade at the Powell's Lane School in Westbury, New York and taught there until she retired in June 1998.



Norma briefly served as Elementary School Curriculum Coordinator in September 1968-1971; and also served as Team leader for Hofstra/Westbury Teacher Corps at Hofstra University from March 1980-June 1982.



Norma had been a faculty member at State University of NY at Farmingdale since September 1981. She served as Adjunct Professor until her death in April 2020.

