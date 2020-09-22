NORMA LEVITT

LEVITT--Norma Uttal, died September 18 at the age of 103. Writer, religious leader, NGO at the United Nations, and inter-religious dialogue specialist. Beloved wife of 59 years of the late David M. Levitt. Beloved mother of Nancy Hoffman, Andrew Levitt and the late Sally Steinberg. Dear mother-in-law of Peter N. Greenwald and Peggy Whalen-Levitt. Cherished grandmother of Noah Steinberg, Jonah Steinberg, Casey Levitt, Elizabeth Bradley and Rebecca Hoffman Greenwald, and great-grandmother of Rahel and Galileo Steinberg, Zaki, Amitai and Ananya Steinberg, and Josie Bradley, all of whom brought her much joy. Much loved aunt of Jody and Jai Uttal, and sister of the late Larry Uttal. Over her long and distinguished life of leadership and service, active well into her 90's, she was Honorary President of the Women of Reform Judaism, an International President of the World Conference on Religion and Peace, an NGO at the United Nations for the World Union for Progressive Judaism and Unifem, of which she was a founding member, and a Trustee of Hebrew Union College. A woman of valor, of uncommon elegance, beauty and grace, of dignity, spirituality and hope. She lit up a room and the lives of all who loved her.





