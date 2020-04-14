Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMA SORREL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SORREL--Norma. Norma Ruby Sorrel, age 90 of Scarsdale, NY died peacefully on April 11, 2020. Norma spent most of her childhood years in Kew Gardens Hills in Queens, NY attending Forest Hills High School and Queens College where she received BA and MA degrees in Education. Later in life she earned a second MA degree in Special Education from Manhattanville College. The daughter of a high school physics teacher, Norma was passionate about teaching from an early age. For seven years after college, Norma commuted daily in the '39 Plymouth her parents had given her as a graduation gift, from Queens to North Merrick, LI with two friends who taught elementary school there with her. In 1954 Norma met the love of her life and future husband Jerome Sorrel, at Green Mansions Resort in the Catskills. Jerry was a successful orthodontist with a practice on West End Avenue in New York City. Norma and Jerry married in 1957 and shared over 61 wonderful years together, raising their three children Larry, Gail and Steven in Scarsdale, NY. Norma took a break from teaching in the 1960's to raise her family but went back to her passion in the 1970's, spending 15 years as a reading skills and special education teacher in the Scarsdale School System. Norma's other great passion was tennis. She played several times a week well into her 80's. Many of her tennis and teaching buddies became lifelong friends. Though dedicated to her craft, Norma's life centered around her family. She adored spending time with Jerry, her siblings, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children as well. The Sorrel house was always a center of activity and venue for holiday and family gatherings. Grandma Norma's annual Hanukkah party remains a highlight of the holiday season that had its start more than five decades ago. Norma was the type of person that never forgot a birthday and always sent a card and made a call to let you know she was thinking about you. She was kind, warm and deeply devoted to her friends and family. Norma is survived by her dear children Larry and Lauren Sorrel and Steven and Susan Sorrel, grandchildren Robert, Caroline, Joshua, Olivia, William, Mitchell, Andrea and Emma Claire, as well as sister and brother-in-law Irma and Mort Handel. She was predeceased by beloved husband Jerome Sorrel and beloved daughter Gail Sorrel-Mosk.



