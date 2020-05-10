SPODAK--Norma Charlotte. Norma Charlotte Spodak, age 89, nee Rubel, born May 25 and succumbed to Covid19, April 30, 2020. She grew up in Seagate, Brooklyn, NY, a Floridian, and finally a Mainer. Predeceased by her husband Joel Spodak, a devoted mother to daughters, Lois Porta and husband Daniel Porta of Portland, ME and Barbara McGraw and husband Alton McGraw of Shrewsbury, PA. Survived by her brother, Dr. Martin Rubel, her four grandchildren Louie, Joseph, Ben and Jackson and blessed by five great-grandchildren, Joel, Leo, Vivienne, Melania and Angelo. She enjoyed playing golf, collecting art, even into her 80's often having a hot stock tip. Intellectually curious, inspired her family to realize their dreams. She lived her life showing all of us how to be the best person we can be with grace, compassion and generosity. We are heartbroken to lose the matriarch of our family. Norma was laid to rest at Temple Beth El Memorial Park in Portland, ME. Donations may be made to Etz Chaim Synagogue (etzchaim-portland.org)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.