ADLER--Norman. Norman Adler died peacefully at age 96 on July 15. He was mentally sharp and emotionally strong to the end, using his last days to share his deeply held feelings toward his family, whom he loved so much. For decades, Norman taught Shakespeare to high school students, inspiring them with his love of reading, and he later chaired the English and History departments at Aviation High School in Long Island City. He was a natural teacher and an eloquent speaker, ever-enthusiastic about discussing books, politics, music, education, and culture with family and friends, reveling in all intellectual exchanges. For 73 years, he was the loving husband, travel companion, and best friend to Mildred, whose death preceded his by two years. He was a devoted, deeply engaged father to Charles and Stephen; loving grandfather to Martin, Susan, Elizabeth, and Jonathan; and delighted great-grandpa to Parker, all of whom survive him. Norman loved Aquebogue and Vermont, boating, swimming, hiking, traveling, and exploring. He much preferred to give than to take, and he regularly offered knowledge, wisdom, and love - as well as the biggest slice of pie, the most comfortable chair, or the best view from a scenic overlook. He was, on every day of his life, a good, kind man who will be sorely missed.





