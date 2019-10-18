Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Allan Coplan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Norman Allan Coplan died peacefully ‪on Thursday morning‬, October 17, 2019, at home, where he lived with his wife Joan of 65 years. He celebrated his 100th birthday earlier this year. Norman was raised in New Rochelle, NY and New York City. He graduated from Columbia University and received his law degree from Columbia Law School. He served during WWII in the US Army Air Corp. 9th Air Force, from 1942 to 1946. As a control tower operator he directed missions from England, France, Belgium and Germany before, during and after the Allied invasion of Europe. During his long and illustrious legal career, he was a renowned expert in the field of Architectural and Engineering law, authored two books on the subject, wrote a monthly column for Progressive Architecture, and was made a lifetime honorary member of the American Institute of Architects, for whom he served as counsel. Norman was the son of Louis Coplan and Jeanette (nee Loevin) Coplan. He is survived by his beloved wife Joan; children Jeffrey, Neil and Jennifer; his daughter-in-law Lucia; his grandchildren Aliyah, David and Joseph; niece Janet Black and her husband Ira; nieces Norah, Annie and Carla Shapiro; and numerous other family and friends. His sister, Louise, pre-deceased him. Services will be ‪at 12:30 PT on Sunday, October 20, 2019‬, at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, ‪64 Ashford Ave., Dobbs Ferry, NY.‬ Burial will follow at Sharon Gardens, ‪273 Lakeview Ave, Valhalla, NY.‬ In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the Anti-Defamation League or the Southern Poverty Law Center.

