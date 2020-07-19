NORMAN ALVY

ALVY--Norman Daniel, June 9, 1944 - July 14, 2020. Born and raised in the Bronx. Beloved best friend and longtime partner of Helaine Fraser. Loving father of Rachel, Richard, Debbie, and Scott. Devoted older brother of Harvey, Bonnie, Vida, and Larry. Grandfather of Sydney, Adam, and Sophie. Uncle of Daniel, Becky, Elliot, Helena, Julia, Rebecca, Steven, Stephanie, and Jessica. Great-uncle of Kobi, Sara, and Hana. Paul Hoffman Junior High School 45, G.O. President; DeWitt Clinton High School, Senior Class President; Cornell ILR, AEPi Treasurer; SUNY Buffalo Law. Respected member of the Valentine Avenue stickball crowd. Specialized in Construction Law for over 40 years, proudly co-authored the NYSBA DeskBook section on Mechanics Liens. Loved the West, visiting his brother's cabin in Montana, Doo-Wop, the Mets, Shorehaven, and an action packed Western. Norm especially enjoyed digging into rich historical biographies, especially works about RFK and the values he represented. Norm knew very well he was born three days after D-Day, an event that contributed to his love of family, country, and history.





