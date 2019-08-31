BARASCH--Norman. Norman Barasch, a three-time Emmy-nominated comedy writer and Broadway playwright, died at age 97 at his home near Greenwich, Connecticut. He enjoyed a decades-long career writing for many of the most celebrated TV and radio personalities, including Carol Burnett, Danny Kaye, Valerie Harper, and numerous others. A film adapted from his Broadway play, "Send Me No Flowers," written with longtime partner Carrroll Moore, starred Doris Day and Rock Hudson. He is survived by eight children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who will always adore and cherish his loving legacy.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 31, 2019