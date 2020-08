Or Copy this URL to Share

BARNES--Norman F., 81, died peacefully on August 22. A bon viveur, his greatest love was his family: wife of 58 years, Diana; daughters, Karen (Christopher) and Julie (Michael); grandchildren Emma and Jonathan. CEO, B&R Classics; CEO, Walkers Shortbread; President, Campbell Soup World Trading Co. He will be deeply missed.





