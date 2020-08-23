CRANE--Dr. Norman. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Dr. Norman Crane. Dr. Crane was dedicated to helping others, and his legacy of life changing philanthropy will live on through his family. He was predeceased by his wife Ann and daughter Barbara. We extend our deepest condolences to his children, our dear friend Heidi Rieger (Richard) and Sarrae Crane (Rabbi Jonathan Waxman), his grandchildren, and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





