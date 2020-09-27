1938 - 2020

A pebble dropped from heaven on November 26th, 1938, the day Norman Swanton was born. Ripples are still being felt around the world to this day. Norman was born in Cork, Ireland, to Thomas & Eileen Swanton. He was adored by his two sisters, Patricia & Virginia.



The Swanton family immigrated to Staten Island in 1949 when he was 10. Initially, Norman struggled in school. He was held up as an example of failure by his teachers until one of his instructors gave him a nickel for every subject he passed. Norman's brilliance was unleashed and money became a big motivator.



He attended St. Peter's Boys School in Staten Island and graduated with honors from Long Island University in 1962. Norman attended Bernard Baruch Graduate School where he earned his Master's Degree and went on to lecture at Harvard Business School. He was the personification of the American Dream.



In 1957 Norman joined the Air Force. While in service, he studied to become a dentist. He took a summer job in the financial district and realized finance was his true passion. He rose to become the youngest VP at Glore Forgan in 1967. He was then recruited as Principal Consultant at the SEC. The book, "The Unseen Wall St of the 1970's" portrays many of Norman's exploits during this era.



Norman was a visionary. In the early '70s, while working for the SEC, he created the first oil blending operation in the world. In 1990 he formed Warren Resources, an oil exploration, and extraction company in Wilmington, CA.and revolutionized the industry. Norman was an amazing leader. Employees, friends, and even foes admired him.



Norman was an extraordinary person. He was commanding, slightly flamboyant in an understated way, never loud or obnoxious. All who knew him loved him. He was sophisticated, tingly, exciting, soothing, solid, magnetic, and expansive all at once. A shining example of a kind and honorable man.



Norman was also a lover. He loved fine wine, beautiful women, fabulous cars, gorgeous clothes, and music. But mostly, he loved to dance! Norman navigated life, just like he did the dance floor, with grace and elegance.



He spent most of his life in Manhattan and Greenwich, Connecticut where he lived with his wife, Elise. He was a member of Winged Foot Golf Club the Union Club in NYC.



In 1970, Norman was living in Malibu when he first met his soulmate, Nancy. They married other people and had many adventures over the past 50 years. Their connection was rekindled 10 years ago and they married in 2011 in Palos Verdes, CA, where Norman retired in 2012. They moved to Bend, OR in 2016 where Norman passed peacefully holding Nancy's hand and he, her heart.



Norman is survived by Nancy, Elise, Patricia Noonan, his sister, and a large loving family of classy, good-looking, thoughtful, slightly rowdy, and raucous beings that span from coast to coast and abroad.



In lieu of flowers donate to child advocacy programs:

CASA www.nationalcasagal.org & KIND www.supportkind.org

