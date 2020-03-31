Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMAN FEINBERG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FEINBERG--Norman, passed away on March 28th, 2020 as a result of complications related to pneumonia and the Coronavirus. He founded Mannor Corporation in 1972, a tailored, men's apparel company, growing it to 1,500 employees. It became one of the largest, privately held trouser companies in the United States. Mannor licensed prominent designers including Geoffrey Beene and Nino Cerutti, as well as supplied every major retailer in the US such as Macys, Bloomingdale's, LL Bean, Land's End, Saks Fifth Avenue, J.C. Penney, Sears, Nordstrom, and Ralph Lauren. In one of his many industry accomplishments, he formed a special Ad Hoc committee comprised of 47 of the most influential manufacturers, importers, and distributors in the men's apparel industry, representing 170,000 square feet. Leading highly complex negotiations with several of New York's largest landlords, he drove the relocation of the entire Menswear Industry from 1290 Avenue of the Americas to a united location at 1350 Avenue of the Americas. He was President of the New York UJA Men's Apparel division and a Founder of the Albert Einstein Medical Center. Norman was also member of a Old Oaks Country Club in Purchase, NY, The Palm Beach Yacht Club in Florida, and the former City Athletic Club. Additionally, he was a member and Founder of the Westchester Reform Temple. He is survived by his wife, Sondra Feinberg, his son, Jeff Feinberg, his daughter, Michelle Rambler, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



