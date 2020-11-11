FRIEDMAN--Dr. Norman. Dr. Norman Elliott Friedman, age 91, formerly of Scarsdale, NY died November 7, 2020 at his home in Boca Raton, FL. Born July 26, 1929 to Isadore and Anna Friedman in Yonkers, NY, Dr. Friedman graduated number one in New York State from Yonkers High, received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University and his medical degree from SUNY Downstate. From 1957-1959 he proudly served as a Captain in the U.S. Army in Germany returning home to complete his OB/GYN residency at Long Island College Hospital where he was Chief Resident. He was an adored and gifted physician in practice for 40 years at St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, NY, briefly serving as Chief of his department. Dr. Friedman delivered over 6,000 babies and was instrumental in the health, and at times, life-saving procedures, for thousands of patients. Brilliant and humble, he loved his work, his family and friends, and was always ready with a witty joke. Dr. Friedman is survived by his beloved wife, Melinda of 55 years, son Dr. Michael J. Friedman (Maria) of Philadelphia, PA, daughter Wendy J. Friedman of New York, NY, cherished extended family and his faithful dog Obie. He was predeceased by his brother and best friend S. William Friedman and sister Blanche Friedman. Private services will be held at Rubin Memorial Chapel and he will be laid to rest with military honors at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL. Donations can be made to pancan.org
in memory of Dr. Friedman.