GERSHMAN--Norman H. Norman H. Gershman passed away Monday evening, June 10th at his residence in Coral Gables, FL at the age of 86, after a short illness. Norm was born on August 14, 1932 in Bayonne, NJ to parents Albert and Pauline "Pearl" Gershman. He graduated from NYU in 1954 and pursued a legendary and highly successful career on Wall Street. Norm also pursued his art, particularly portrait photography, with intense passion. As a global traveler and a renowned photographer, Norm produced works that now sit in the permanent traveling exhibition of Yad Vashem in Jerusalem and Hebrew Union College in New York City. Norman was the recipient of numerous awards, including Albania's highest civilian award for his groundbreaking coverage of Albanian Muslims who rescued Jews during WWII. Norm's projects continue to be exhibited worldwide, including at the United Nations, the Israeli Knesset, and Yad Vashem. Beyond everything, Norman loved life. Norman is survived by his sister and best friend, Arlene Robbins, his dear friend and mother of his children, Carol Sue Gershman, his three children, Leslie Kuster, Eric Gershman, and Roger Gershman, as well as five grandchildren. A great man has passed and he will be missed by his loving family. Please join us to celebrate Norman on Friday, June 21st at 5pm at the Actors Temple in NYC, 339 west 47th Street between 8th and 9th. Reception to follow.



