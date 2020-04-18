Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMAN GINSTLING. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GINSTLING--Norman Jay, 84, passed away on April 16 from complications due to the novel coronavirus. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Zimmerman Ginstling; his children, Gary Ginstling (Marta Lederer), Nancy Chouinard (Ben), and Jill Ginstling; his stepchildren, Jamie Zimmerman, Gary Zimmerman (Jennifer), and Wendy Camerik (Richard); grandchildren, Emily, Joel and Megan Chouinard, Teddy and Marlena Ginstling; step grandchildren, Zoe and Charlotte Chazen, Abigail and Max Zimmerman, and Morgan and Dylan Camerik. He is predeceased by his first wife, Myrna Goodman Ginstling. Norman warmed everyone he met with his innate goodness, wonderful sense of humor, and genuine friendship. Everyone at Forest Hills High School knew Norman because as the bandleader of the Dick Norman Band, he played at all the school dances. That love of music, particularly jazz, continued to enrich his life. Norman graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Besides becoming a CPA, he earned a degree in law from Brooklyn Law School. His business career included being Partner in Charge of Small Business Tax at Price Waterhouse and Senior Vice President - Taxation at MacAndrews and Forbes. He was an avid private pilot and traveled far and wide for what pilots call a "$100 hamburger." As a homeowner in Quechee (QLLA), Vermont, he served on the Board of Trustees and the Finance Committee, and he enjoyed the many amenities of the community, including biking, skiing, snow-shoeing, hiking, and golf. Norman was steadfast in his love and support of his family, and he took great pride in their achievements. He was known amongst certain of his grandchildren as "Sir Norman, the Good." Those who wish to honor his memory may do so by making a contribution to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



