NORMAN GOODFARB

GOODFARB--Norman R., on October 2, 2020. At 95, a long and happy life. Husband of Rowena. Father of Marsha, Adam (Margaret), and Judy (Marc) and grandfather of Joshua, Leland, Wyatt and Justin. President of Tamgold Garage Corporation. Winner of the Combat infantry badge in World War II. Honored by the Village of Ardsley, NY as the longest-serving volunteer. Long-time supporter of JCC on the Hudson. A man who valued family above all. An irreplaceable loss to a family that loved and cherished him.





