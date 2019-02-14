Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMAN GOODMAN. View Sign

GOODMAN--Norman. The NYU Community sorrowfully marks the recent loss of our devoted friend and proud alumnus, the Hon. Norman Goodman (ARTS '47, LAW '50). Norman's long career was dedicated to public service and the law. He served for four and a half decades as County Clerk, Clerk of the New York State Supreme Court, and Commissioner of Jurors for New York County (Manhattan); in these positions, he had an impact on countless numbers of New Yorkers' lives. A reformer and an innovator, he oversaw the modernization of New York County's records systems and worked with leaders of the judiciary on jury system reforms. Highly esteemed and repeatedly recognized for his work and long dedication, Norman Goodman's presence is still felt by each New Yorker who starts his or her jury service in the assembly room named in his honor. Norman expressed his deep loyalty to NYU through his service as an Alumni Trustee (elected in 1998) and later, a Trustee Associate (elected in 2004); as president of the NYU School of Law Alumni Association; and as a generous supporter of the NYU Law Fund. For his contributions to NYU Law and to the University, he received the NYU Meritorious Service Award and the School of Law Public Interest Service Award, among other honors. We are moved by his devotion to his alma mater and to this City and its people. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his daughters, Nan Goodman and Susan Goodman, and all of his loved ones and friends. William Berkley, Chair, NYU Board of Trustees Andrew Hamilton, President, NYU



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close