NORMAN KLINE
KLINE--Norman. Norman Eugene Kline, age 85, of Larchmont, NY died on May 17, 2020 at home of multiple myeloma. Born in Lynn, MA on April 7, 1935 to Louis and Esther (Swartz) Kline, he is mourned by his beloved wife of 56 years, Harriet (Hoffmann) Kline and his loving family: daughter Daisy of New York, NY, son Paul, daughter-in-law Brooke and grandchildren Lauren and Lola of Moraga, CA, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was pre-deceased by his brothers Herbie Kline and Bernie Kline of Swampscott, MA and sister Bette Rubini of Coral Gables, FL. Full obituary at jjffh.com.


Published in New York Times on May 20, 2020.
