LAMM, Norman. Albert Einstein College of Medicine and Montefiore mourn the death of Rabbi Dr. Norman Lamm, president emeritus of Yeshiva University. During Dr. Lamm's years, in partnership with Einstein Dean Dominick Purpura, the College of Medicine grew and became internationally renowned as a powerhouse of biomedical research and as an education innovator incorporating medical ethics and social justice into its training of future physicians. His efforts in the late 1970s contributed greatly to Yeshiva's financial recovery, which solidified Einstein's own financial base and allowed the medical school to grow and thrive. Rabbi Lamm wrote about and championed the concept of Torah Umadda, which is generally interpreted to mean Yeshiva and, perforce Judaism as a religion, exist to integrate religious study of Torah with excellence and growth of secular science and intellectualism. His vision allowed the University to see to the spiritual half of the dyad with Einstein serving as the incubator of new knowledge. His courage in giving Einstein its autonomy to grow secured the success of our institution's development and reputation. The Board, administration, and faculty mark Dr. Lamm's death with the deepest appreciation of his intellectual accomplishments and contributions to the College of Medicine. Gordon F. Tomaselli, M.D. The Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean Philip O. Ozuah, M.D., Ph.D. President and CEO Montefiore Medicine Edward R. Burns, M.D. Executive Dean Albert Einstein College of Medicine





