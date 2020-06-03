NORMAN LAMM
LAMM, Norman. We are the Chair and former Chairs of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, which was founded by Yeshiva University and is now associated with the Montefiore Health System. At every point of his career, Rabbi Dr. Norman Lamm was a staunch supporter of Einstein and, throughout his tenure he did everything within his power to see that the school thrived. To us, he was the epitome of Torah Umadda, his phenomenally successful mantra and book. Each of us proudly holds an Honorary Doctorate from Yeshiva. Roger W. Einiger Chair, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Ruth L. Gottesman, Ed.D. Chair Emerita, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Ira M. Millstein Chair Emeritus, Albert Einstein College of Medicine


Published in New York Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
1 entry
June 2, 2020
I know that even though you have a loss, you still have some great memories. I hope those memories will give you comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
