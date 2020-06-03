LAMM, Norman. We are the Chair and former Chairs of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, which was founded by Yeshiva University and is now associated with the Montefiore Health System. At every point of his career, Rabbi Dr. Norman Lamm was a staunch supporter of Einstein and, throughout his tenure he did everything within his power to see that the school thrived. To us, he was the epitome of Torah Umadda, his phenomenally successful mantra and book. Each of us proudly holds an Honorary Doctorate from Yeshiva. Roger W. Einiger Chair, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Ruth L. Gottesman, Ed.D. Chair Emerita, Albert Einstein College of Medicine Ira M. Millstein Chair Emeritus, Albert Einstein College of Medicine





