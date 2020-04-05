LEEDS--Norman E. M.D., 91, passed away on March 5, 2020. Dr. Leeds was one of the pioneering founders in the field of neuroradiology and professor emeritus at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years Beatrice (Bette Gordon) Leeds. Survived by his sister Beverly Dolinsky; children, Judge Frederic Leeds, Patrice and Dr. Steven Leeds Richman; grandchildren, Jessica, Hagan, Arsine, and Beatrice. He will be missed by the many whose lives he touched for the better.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020