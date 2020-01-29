LEVY--Norman A. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Norman died on January 27 at the age of 84 surrounded by his family. A lifelong New Yorker and bad boy from the Bronx, he briefly attended Bethany College in Virginia on a basketball scholarship before graduating from the University of Michigan and Brooklyn Law School. He served as President of the New York City Tax Commission under Mayor John V. Lindsay, after which time he returned to work as a private attorney and lobbyist, where he secured hundreds of millions of dollars for many non-profits and educational institutions including Brooklyn College and his beloved United Neighborhood Houses. Donations can be made to UNH in Norman's name. He could speak to a United States president as easily as a diner waitress, and had a built-in truth detector that rivaled the best of them. Most of all, Norman will be remembered for his big heart, his humor and tale- telling, and his unwavering sense of right and wrong, good and evil. Norman is survived by his wife Tina of 47 years, his children Jessica and Robert, his son-in-law Dan, his grandchildren Benjamin and Roni, his sister Joan, and many other adoring friends and family members. The world was a better place with him in it, and he left it a better one for all that will follow. He truly was one of a kind. A memorial service will be held at the chapel at Congregation Beth Elohim in Brooklyn on Wednesday, January 29 at 6:30pm, with a Shiva on location to follow (all at 274 Garfield Place across the street from the sanctuary).
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 29, 2020