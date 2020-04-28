LUBECK--Norman C., Sr., age 85, of Berkeley Heights, NJ. Born June 1, 1934. Died April 23, 2020, at home. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Roberta, five children, 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A graduate of Seton Hall University and a US Army Veteran, he worked as a New York construction project manager and Wall Street broker, before beginning his career in Summit, NJ, real estate in 1973. In 1995, Lubeck established Woodward Properties, together with his wife and youngest son, Robert, in affiliation with Gloria Woodward's Woodward Realty Group. Lubeck was active in international real estate and relocation, served on condominium boards, PTA, Rotary, NJ Realtor Associations and NJ Realtors Educational Foundation. Services are being handled by Higgins Home for Funerals, Watchung, NJ. Services private. Interment: St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery, Stirling, NJ.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 28, 2020