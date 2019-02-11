Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMAN MENKEN. View Sign

MENKEN--Dr. Norman, of New Rochelle, NY. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judith, of 75 years; his loving children, Faye and Roger Schneier, Alan and Janis Menken, and Leah Menken-Levenson and Perry Levenson; devoted grandchildren, Jennie and Andrew Heck, Anna Menken and Jason Cott, Nora Menken, Shoshana Levenson and Hannah Levenson; and adoring great-grandsons, Murray and Herman Heck. He is also survived by siblings, George Menken, Roberta Berken and Naomi Weiss as well as many loving nieces, nephews, friends, family and colleagues from his 68 years of the practice of dentistry. A Fellow of the American College of Dentistry and a renowned writer, editor and expert in the area of nitrous oxide analgesia, Norman, along with his wife and first-mate was an avid boater, tennis player, reader and music- lover, inspiring his family, especially Alan, to love and create music. Memorial service to be privately announced. Shiva to take place in New Rochelle on Monday, Tuesday and in New York City on Wednesday. Please contact family for hours. Donations in his memory may be made to The Rose Kennedy Center at Einstein Hospital or Calvary Hospital.



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close