NADEL--Norman Allen. April 10, 1927 - June 14, 2019, 92 years old. Beloved husband of Cynthia Jereski Nadel. Cherished father of Nancy and Bruce Frank and Lawrence and Wendy Nadel. Loving grandfather of Jennifer and Alan Goldfarb, Andrew and Robyn Frank, Erica and Jessica Gaines, Nicole and Andrew Goltzer and Julia Nadel and fiance Charles Marvil. Adoring great-grandfather of Spencer, Nathan, Matthew and Leo Goldfarb and Elliot, Cooper and Samantha Frank. A Civil Engineer and brilliant man of unquestionable integrity, he will be sorely missed. Service Sunday, June 16, 2019, 11:30 am, Westchester Reform Temple, Scarsdale, New York.
Published in The New York Times on June 15, 2019