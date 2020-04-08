Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Nelson Nutman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1922 - 2020

NUTMAN, Norman Nelson, passed away on April 8, 2020 at the age of 97 in Oradell, NJ surrounded by his wife and virtually by his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and revered oral surgeon. Norman grew up in Providence, Rhode Island, receiving a B.S. from Brown University in 1943, a D.D.S. from the NYU School of Dentistry in 1948 and subspecialty training in Oral Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania in 1949. He married Norma Stein in 1949. After serving in the US Navy in Bainbridge, MD between 1951-1954, he moved to Teaneck, NJ where he established one of the first oral surgery practices in northern NJ. From then until his retirement in 1989, he was the head of the Bergen Oral Surgery Group (in Hackensack and Westwood, NJ). He was on the staff of Hackensack Hospital. During his 35 years as an oral surgeon, he provided training to and mentoring of countless office staff/nurses and newly-minted oral surgeons and dentists. Over the subsequent decades, Norman was a Board Member/President of Delta Dental of NJ serving the last 2 years as its acting Chief Executive Officer. Throughout his life, Norman was an intrepid traveler, advocate for justice, and supporter of his extended network of family and friends. Norman's 71-year marriage to Norma was unwavering and strong until the time of his death. His family was always his first priority. Norman is survived by his wife Norma, his children Midge (of Briarcliff Manor, NY), Tom (of Chevy Chase, MD) his daughter-in law Ruth Karron, his son-in law, Leonard Kreppel, and by four grandchildren, Sarah, Alex, Elizabeth and Max. Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020

