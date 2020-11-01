SCHUMAKER--Norman, 79, of Austin, TX died on Monday, October 26, 2020. Norman was born in Michigan City, Indiana. Norman graduated Magna Cum Laude from Wabash College with an A.B. in Chemistry in 1963. He subsequently received an M.S. and Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from MIT in 1965 and 1968, respectively. He was granted an honorary degree from Wabash College in 2020. After a long career at AT&T Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, NJ he started EMCORE Corporation in 1984 where he served as Chairman, CEO, and President until 1996. After their IPO in 1997 he moved to Austin, TX where he helped found nLine Corporation and Molecular Imprints. Through FOReTEL Ventures, LLC he had clients in a variety of areas, technology related and otherwise. Norman was preceded in death by his wife Regine whom he met at MIT in 1966. He is survived by their two sons, Philip and Matthew and Matthew's wife Jessica, and three grandchildren, Dexter, Adelyn, and Calvin along with his partner Kathleen Wicoff. Obituary and memorial guestbook available online at www.wcfish.com