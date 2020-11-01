Philip, Matthew and family,

So sorry to hear of Uncle Norman’s passing. As a very young girl, my fondest memories were the monthly phone call he would make from college to talk with his siblings , nieces and nephew. We were all so proud of his accomplishments. He was always so soft spoken, kind and humble, always the voice of reason and the go to person in the family during difficult times.

My thoughts are with you.



Your cousin,

Marcia Hardy



Marcia Hardy

Family