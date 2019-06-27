NORMAN SEIDEN

Obituary
SEIDEN--Norman. With great admiration and utmost respect, the Board of Trustees and staff of The Arnold P. Gold Foundation remember our dear friend and founding Trustee Norman Seiden. For more than 30 years, Norm provided wisdom, leadership and a guiding hand to support the mission of the Gold Foundation, which works to infuse humanism into healthcare. His partnership and extraordinary friendship with the Gold Foundation's co-founders, Drs. Arnold and Sandra Gold, were instrumental in the nonprofit organization's creation and success. We extend our heartfelt condolences to fellow Trustee Mark Seiden and the entire Seiden family. Richard Sheerr, Chairman of the Board Richard I. Levin, MD, President and CEO
Published in The New York Times on June 27, 2019
