SEIDEN--Norman. The officers, board and staff of the American Technion Society (ATS) are deeply saddened at the loss of Norman Seiden of Tenafly, NJ. A recipient of the rare Technion Medal in 2001, Mr. Seiden was a giant in our organization, whose leadership, vision, and passion have guided us for decades. His father, Louis Seiden, was a charter member of the ATS and passed his devotion to his son, who in turn, together with his beloved wife Barbara z"l, ensured that their children would continue the family's commitment, bringing them to the Technion where they established academic chairs in their names. Mr. Seiden was a Life Trustee of the ATS Board of Regents, served in every important capacity on the national Board of Directors, and was a driving force in the New York Metropolitan region. He was a Technion Guardian, a distinction reserved for those who have reached the highest level of commitment. He established several academic chairs and the Norman Seiden Nanoelectronics Processing Lab, and was instrumental in establishing the Russell Berrie Nanotechnology Institute. He was honored with an Honorary Fellowship and an Honorary Doctorate from the Technion. We extend our deepest sympathy to his children, Stephen Seiden, Pearl Seiden, and Mark Seiden, their spouses, grandchildren, and the entire Seiden family. American Technion Society Zahava Bar-Nir, President Scott Leemaster, Chairman of the Board Michael Waxman-Lenz, Acting CEO



