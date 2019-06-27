SEIDEN--Norman. Surrounded by his loved ones, Norman Seiden, the beloved patriarch of the Seiden Family, passed away at home at age 94 on Wednesday, June 26th. Son of Anna and Samuel Seiden, Norman was born in Worcester, MA and raised in Bronx, NY. He graduated from Purdue University with a BS in mechanical engineering. There he met and later married Barbara Cohen, z"l, the love of his life, raising three children in Tenafly, NJ. Married for 68 years, they were life partners in family, business and philanthropic endeavors. Norman founded Melnor Industries in 1945 with his father and uncle, which he took public in 1964. The company, was later acquired by Beatice Foods in 1966 and he assumed responsibility for a group of their companies. He was a pioneer in the development of industrial properties in NJ Meadowlands, which became Forsgate Industrial Partners. He retired from Beatrice Foods in 1976 to dedicate his time to the care of his wife as well as local and international philanthropies. Norman's belief and leadership in strong community was a driving force in many organizations such as The Kaplen JCC on the Palisades, JCC Association, The Jewish Home at Rockleigh, The Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, The Arnold P. Gold Foundation, the Russell Berrie Foundation and the American Technion Society. He was instrumental in the establishment of the Barbara & Norman Seiden Advanced Optoelectronics Center and the Nano Technology Center at the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. Together with his wife, his name is identified in Israel through the building of 13 kindergartens/day care centers, a community center and JNF Woodlands. Norman was a role model to so many and will be remembered for his dedication to and love for family and friends throughout the world. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his sister Mildred Graye (Seymour), his son Stephen (Sharon), daughter Pearl, son Mark (Diane), 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. The family requests that donations be made to The American Technion Society, 55 E 59th Street, NY, NY 10022 or the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades, 411 E. Clinton Ave, Tenafly, NJ 07670. The funeral will be held on Friday, June 28 at 12 noon at Temple Emanu-El in Closter, NJ.
Published in The New York Times on June 27, 2019