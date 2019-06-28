SEIDEN--Norman. The officers and members of the Boards of Directors of the Jewish Home Family note with profound sorrow the passing of our Past Chairman, Past President, long standing Board member, devoted supporter and very dear friend, Norman Seiden. Norman was a critical driving force in the development of the Jewish Home in Bergen County. His foresight, counsel, and ability to involve others in our mission of providing for elders in our community resulted in the creation of what now has become an exceptional eldercare system. An extraordinary and kind man who exhibited a profound commitment to countless organizations and causes in the local, national and international Jewish communities, he will be missed by many. We extend our deepest sympathy to his children, Stephen and Sharon, Pearl, Mark and Diane, his 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grand- children, his sister Mildred Graye and his entire family. Norman's legacy, along with his beloved late wife Barbara's, includes the many fine institutions they conceived, help found and steward, along with their devoted and tireless philanthropy. May both their memories be for a blessing. Carol K. Silberstein, Chair of the Board Carol Silver Elliott, President and CEO



