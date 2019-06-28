SEIDEN--Norman. The Board and Staff of the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades mourn the loss of Norman Seiden, a visionary founder of our institution. Norman became a pioneer in building Jewish community in Bergen County when he moved to the area in 1961. He believed that building a solid and accessible Jewish infrastructure was critical to ensuring Jewish identity for future generations, and so began his 50 years of distinguished service to our JCC. Norman was a Board of Director and Trustee member since the JCC's inception. Norman, with his loving wife, Barbara z"l, showed incredible generosity to the JCC. Norman spearheaded the fundraising campaign to relocate the JCC to its current home in Tenafly in 1981, established the Anna and Samuel Seiden Endowment Fund for Senior Adults with Special Needs and the Norman Seiden Leadership Fund, and named the JCC's state-of-the-art health and wellness center. In gratitude, Norman and Barbara were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000. The JCC is proud to pay tribute to Norman as a luminary leader of the entire Jewish community. His legacy will continue to shape our work and touch our souls. Sincere condolences to his children Stephen, Pearl, and Mark, his 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. May his memory be for a blessing.



