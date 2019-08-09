STEIGER--Norman, MD, FACP. Devoted husband of Nancy (Karp) for 61 years. Beloved father of Debbie Schnur (Danny), Liz Newman (Steve) and Sue Ellen Gerber (Steven). Proud grandfather of: Sam and Max Schnur, Madeleine Kahn (Jona); Matthew and Allison Newman; Emily Shaw (McLean), Meghan and Katie Gerber. Delighted great-grandfather of Asher Kahn, and loving brother of Joel Steiger (Carole Ann). He was a graduate of The Johns Hopkins University and University of Basel Medical School. A respected Physician in Mamaroneck, NY for over thirty years, he served as Police and Fire Surgeon for the Village of Mamaroneck and co-founded and trained The Mamaroneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps. He was a Past President of The Westchester Society of Internal Medicine. A Funeral Service will be held 11am Sunday at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, 767 E. Boston Post Rd., Mamaroneck, NY 914-381-1809. (adjacent to Zion Memorial Chapel). For more information or to place an online condolence; www.zionchapel.com
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 9, 2019