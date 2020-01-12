Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORMAN TANNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TANNER--Norman. Age 94. Died December 20, his three children at his side. Lifetimes of stories, laughs, thoughtful advice; running commentary on politics, history, human nature. First US-born to immigrants who fled WWI, Brooklyn-raised, radarman on USS New Orleans in WWII. NYU graduate (GI bill!). Met his love, Delphine Brooks, in Chicago cafeteria; raised family in Queens, Port Washington. Regional Vice President, ran New York Weather Tamer office. Real estate broker with Helmsley-Spear. Led suburban kids in Brooklyn street games such as ring-o-levio. Started town beautification cmte in the '60s. Racer of Ensign ("The NO boat"). Yacht club member. Caring spouse as Delphine battled lymphoma. Loving father, grandfather. Multiple myeloma struck in '15, moved to NYC. Read the news with fury; weekly discussions dubbed "the political"; regular at the library, Zabar's for nova on pumpernickel, Tap-a-Keg for ball games, the Met for "the passing scene," and sunny Broadway benches. Guiding mottos: "Never give in. Never, never, never" - and "Accentuate the Positive." Mourned by Ellen and Craig Peterson; Joanne Tanner and Rob McGarrah; Bob and Christy Tanner; grandkids Corinne, Abby, Mac and Alyce; sister-in-law Beverlee Warshawsky; cousin Natalie Isler; nieces, cousins, friends. Donations in his name: Port Washington Library, Meyerson JCC Manhattan.



TANNER--Norman. Age 94. Died December 20, his three children at his side. Lifetimes of stories, laughs, thoughtful advice; running commentary on politics, history, human nature. First US-born to immigrants who fled WWI, Brooklyn-raised, radarman on USS New Orleans in WWII. NYU graduate (GI bill!). Met his love, Delphine Brooks, in Chicago cafeteria; raised family in Queens, Port Washington. Regional Vice President, ran New York Weather Tamer office. Real estate broker with Helmsley-Spear. Led suburban kids in Brooklyn street games such as ring-o-levio. Started town beautification cmte in the '60s. Racer of Ensign ("The NO boat"). Yacht club member. Caring spouse as Delphine battled lymphoma. Loving father, grandfather. Multiple myeloma struck in '15, moved to NYC. Read the news with fury; weekly discussions dubbed "the political"; regular at the library, Zabar's for nova on pumpernickel, Tap-a-Keg for ball games, the Met for "the passing scene," and sunny Broadway benches. Guiding mottos: "Never give in. Never, never, never" - and "Accentuate the Positive." Mourned by Ellen and Craig Peterson; Joanne Tanner and Rob McGarrah; Bob and Christy Tanner; grandkids Corinne, Abby, Mac and Alyce; sister-in-law Beverlee Warshawsky; cousin Natalie Isler; nieces, cousins, friends. Donations in his name: Port Washington Library, Meyerson JCC Manhattan. Published in The New York Times on Jan. 12, 2020

