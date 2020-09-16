BELKNAP--Norton. The Board of Trustees and staff of Carnegie Hall celebrate the life of our dear friend and colleague Norton Belknap, who passed away September 15, 2020 at the age of 95. A trustee for nearly five decades, Norton played an essential role in shaping the history and preserving the legacy of Carnegie Hall. He joined the board in 1974 and served as Treasurer (1979-1980); Chairman of the Executive Committee (1979-1983); and Managing Director (1983-1988), overseeing Carnegie Hall's historic restoration in 1986 and expansion into the adjacent Carnegie Hall Tower in 1990. Over the years, Norton lent his managerial and financial expertise as a member of several board committees as well as Carnegie Hall's Patron Council. In addition to his personal generosity and commitment, Norton tirelessly advocated for Carnegie Hall among his colleagues in the business community. We will remember Norton for his extraordinary leadership, passion for music, and unstinting loyalty to Carnegie Hall. We will also deeply miss his constant presence at concerts and events -- especially Patron Dinners, where he forged personal friendships with many of our most loyal donors. We express heartfelt condolences to Norton's children D. Barrett Belknap, Randall P. Belknap, and Paula Belknap Reynolds, and to his entire extended family. Robert F. Smith, Chairman; Sanford I. Weill, President; Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director





