NORTON BELKNAP

BELKNAP--Norton. Norton's loving family is deeply saddened to relay the news of his peaceful passing at 95. He is survived by his children, Paula Belknap Reynolds, Barry and Randy as well as his grandchildren, Peter, Julia and Charlie Reynolds. Norton served in the Army Air Force as a navigator on B-29s flying 16 combat missions and was awarded the Air medal with oak leaf cluster. After graduating from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1950 with a Master of Science he joined Exxon where he worked until he retired in 1982 as Senior Vice President Exxon International. His Exxon career included 13 years in Japan, Australia and England. He had a lifelong passion for New York and the arts. For 50 years, he served in many leadership roles at Carnegie Hall including Managing Director during the Restoration Campaign, Board Treasurer, and Chairman of the Executive Committee. He was honored to serve on the Board of the Paul Taylor Dance Company from 1984-2020, 15 of those years as President. He was also a board member of the Foreign Policy Association since 2011, following the death of his beloved wife, Mary Belknap, who had served FPA for over 40 years. Nearly every day of his life, beginning in Topeka, Kansas where he and Mary, as teenagers, listened to Met Opera Radio Broadcasts, Norton found joy in opera. He would want any memorial donations to be sent to the Met Opera Chorus or Met Opera Orchestra relief funds: http://www.metchorusartists
.com/ and https://www.metorchestram usicians.org/
. He will be sorely missed by all of his many friends, colleagues and family.