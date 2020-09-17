BELKNAP--Norton. The Board of Directors of 563 Park Avenue mourns the passing and celebrates the life of Norton Belknap, our neighbor, friend and Board President and, later, President Emeritus, for nearly one half century. Norton contributed high principles, keen intellect, refined aesthetics, personal dignity, and attention to detail, to his indefatigable efforts. Together with his late wife, Mary, he forged and fostered Community amongst us. Their lovely home was a welcoming meeting point, in which, with compassion, the personal welfare of all was addressed. We send our prayers and condolences to his devoted family. Board of Directors 563 Park Avenue





