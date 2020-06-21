NORTON COOPER

COOPER--Norton J., also known as "Sky," sadly died June 17, 2020. Sky was born in Philadelphia on August 16th, 1931. He attended Cornell University and graduated with a BS in Chemistry. Although studying the sciences, his love was writing songs and plays, one of which is called "I Wish My Heart Could Paint." Sky loved France and French culture. He spoke French and would frequently travel to France. Sky was a dedicated and hardworking businessman. He was a leader in the spirits industry. He had many business successes, most notably the creation of Chambord Liqueur. Sky was married twice. He had two sons John and Robert. Robert died tragically of an overdose in 2016. Sky is survived by his wife, Kim, his son, John, and his adopted daughter, T'neal. Sky had boundless energy and a true "joie de vivre." He lived his life his way. Most importantly, Sky was loved.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store