NORTON COOPER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NORTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COOPER--Norton J., also known as "Sky," sadly died June 17, 2020. Sky was born in Philadelphia on August 16th, 1931. He attended Cornell University and graduated with a BS in Chemistry. Although studying the sciences, his love was writing songs and plays, one of which is called "I Wish My Heart Could Paint." Sky loved France and French culture. He spoke French and would frequently travel to France. Sky was a dedicated and hardworking businessman. He was a leader in the spirits industry. He had many business successes, most notably the creation of Chambord Liqueur. Sky was married twice. He had two sons John and Robert. Robert died tragically of an overdose in 2016. Sky is survived by his wife, Kim, his son, John, and his adopted daughter, T'neal. Sky had boundless energy and a true "joie de vivre." He lived his life his way. Most importantly, Sky was loved.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved