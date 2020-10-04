OCTAVIUS ORBE

ORBE--Octavius Anthony, passed away peacefully on September 26 at the age of 93. He is survived by his loving wife Eleanor Orbe (formerly, Catignani), their seven children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Known by his friends as Tavy, he grew up in Passaic, New Jersey with his six brothers and sisters, attended high school at The Peddie School, and graduated as a member of the Princeton University Class of '49. As with many of his classmates, his days at Princeton were interrupted by service in the army during WWII in Japan. Shortly after his return from Japan in 1949, Tavy met Ellie, they married on July 8, 1950, and moved to Charlottesville, Virginia so Tavy could attend University of Virginia School of Law. Upon graduating from law school in 1953, Tavy began his legal career at the firm Pitney, Hardin & Kipp. In 1955, Tavy co-founded the law firm Orbe & Nugent (later, Orbe Nugent & Darcy), in Ridgewood, New Jersey, practicing there for more than 40 years and for several years after the firm merged with McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter. His distinguished legal career was marked by pro bono work, volunteering at juvenile court and night court, serving as President of both the Bergen County and New Jersey State Bar Associations and as a Fellow of the American Bar Association. Tavy was an active Princeton University alumnus and chaired the 50th Reunion for the Class of '49. Tavy cherished and was in awe of Ellie, who brought elegance, artistry and a sense of fun and adventure to the family. He will be remembered for his exuberance for life and his joy when surrounded by family and friends. Funeral services were entrusted into the care of Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store