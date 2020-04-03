Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home 267 Greenwich Ave. Greenwich , CT 06830 (203)-869-0315 Send Flowers Obituary

LORENTZEN--Oivind, Jr. Oivind Lorentzen, Jr. of Greenwich, CT died peacefully on March 27th, 2020 with his children at his side. At the age of 101, he was probably the last of a generation of Norwegian shipowners who came to America as refuge from war torn Europe to build lives and raise their families in a new world. Oivind was born in Oslo in 1919 to Oivind Lorentzen and Ragna Nilsen Lorentzen. He was a middle child of six in a family to whom he stayed forever devoted. He left Norway in 1938 to study marine engineering at Technische Universitat Berlin, but the following year was tipped off about the impending invasion of Poland and transferred to Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After the invasion of Norway, Oivind enlisted in the Royal Norwegian Air Force, training first in Little Norway, Canada. Eventually stationed in the Shetland and Orkney Islands, he piloted Sunderland flying boat patrol bombers over the North Sea for the duration of the war. After the war and graduating from MIT, he joined his father's business along with three of his brothers, as fifth generation shipowners. From their bases in Oslo, New York, Rio de Janeiro and Bermuda, the four brothers originally operated the liner trades of their father between the United States and South America. Over time, they pioneered new trades and developed specialized vessels in the trading and transport of petroleum gasses, automobiles and cruise. They also ventured into industry, specifically in Brazil. Oivind established himself in New York, and was one of the first of the lower Manhattan shipping community to move his business to Connecticut. As Chairman of the American-Scandinavian Foundation and President of the Norwegian-American Chamber of Commerce, Oivind was ever present in promoting relations between the two countries. He was named Knight of the First Class of St. Olav's Order for his work as attache for the Norwegian Team at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics. Building a series of sailboats, named "Froya", Oivind was a noted member of the post-war generation of ocean racers based in Long Island Sound successfully competing in local and international races. A member of a number of yacht clubs, he was particularly proud of Indian Harbor of which he was Commodore. He was a life- long skier. Oivind was predeceased by two wives: Evelyn Byrd LaPrade, whom he met in Cambridge before the War and the mother of his three children, and Dorothy Holzinger Meeker. Erika Hall, his love for the last 20 years, is the reason for his extraordinary will to keep on living. Oivind lived a full life, rich in his love of people, and in his final hours he asked for only two things: "no aggression" and "peace". He had fought for peace and harmony his whole life. With wisdom, generosity and an acute sense of what is right and correct, he achieved both. Oivind is survived by: Erika Hall; his children, Evelyn Byrd Lorentzen and Oivind Lorentzen III (Darrell) of Greenwich and Ida Lorentzen (Ulf) of Oslo; and his brother, Erling Lorentzen of Rio de Janeiro. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Byrdie Bell Fay (Sean), Thea, Lily, Claire, Oivind and Luke Lorentzen and Sandra Lorentzen (Gunnar), and his great-grandchildren, Johannes and Ida Nerdrum Aagaard, as well as his devoted caregivers, Flor, Connie, Jazz, Stuart and Luke. A memorial service in Greenwich will be planned at a later date.



LORENTZEN--Oivind, Jr. Oivind Lorentzen, Jr. of Greenwich, CT died peacefully on March 27th, 2020 with his children at his side. At the age of 101, he was probably the last of a generation of Norwegian shipowners who came to America as refuge from war torn Europe to build lives and raise their families in a new world. Oivind was born in Oslo in 1919 to Oivind Lorentzen and Ragna Nilsen Lorentzen. He was a middle child of six in a family to whom he stayed forever devoted. He left Norway in 1938 to study marine engineering at Technische Universitat Berlin, but the following year was tipped off about the impending invasion of Poland and transferred to Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After the invasion of Norway, Oivind enlisted in the Royal Norwegian Air Force, training first in Little Norway, Canada. Eventually stationed in the Shetland and Orkney Islands, he piloted Sunderland flying boat patrol bombers over the North Sea for the duration of the war. After the war and graduating from MIT, he joined his father's business along with three of his brothers, as fifth generation shipowners. From their bases in Oslo, New York, Rio de Janeiro and Bermuda, the four brothers originally operated the liner trades of their father between the United States and South America. Over time, they pioneered new trades and developed specialized vessels in the trading and transport of petroleum gasses, automobiles and cruise. They also ventured into industry, specifically in Brazil. Oivind established himself in New York, and was one of the first of the lower Manhattan shipping community to move his business to Connecticut. As Chairman of the American-Scandinavian Foundation and President of the Norwegian-American Chamber of Commerce, Oivind was ever present in promoting relations between the two countries. He was named Knight of the First Class of St. Olav's Order for his work as attache for the Norwegian Team at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics. Building a series of sailboats, named "Froya", Oivind was a noted member of the post-war generation of ocean racers based in Long Island Sound successfully competing in local and international races. A member of a number of yacht clubs, he was particularly proud of Indian Harbor of which he was Commodore. He was a life- long skier. Oivind was predeceased by two wives: Evelyn Byrd LaPrade, whom he met in Cambridge before the War and the mother of his three children, and Dorothy Holzinger Meeker. Erika Hall, his love for the last 20 years, is the reason for his extraordinary will to keep on living. Oivind lived a full life, rich in his love of people, and in his final hours he asked for only two things: "no aggression" and "peace". He had fought for peace and harmony his whole life. With wisdom, generosity and an acute sense of what is right and correct, he achieved both. Oivind is survived by: Erika Hall; his children, Evelyn Byrd Lorentzen and Oivind Lorentzen III (Darrell) of Greenwich and Ida Lorentzen (Ulf) of Oslo; and his brother, Erling Lorentzen of Rio de Janeiro. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Byrdie Bell Fay (Sean), Thea, Lily, Claire, Oivind and Luke Lorentzen and Sandra Lorentzen (Gunnar), and his great-grandchildren, Johannes and Ida Nerdrum Aagaard, as well as his devoted caregivers, Flor, Connie, Jazz, Stuart and Luke. A memorial service in Greenwich will be planned at a later date. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close