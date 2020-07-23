1/
OLGA HOFFPAUIR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share OLGA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOFFPAUIR DE GUZZINATI--Olga. Passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 just short of her 87th birthday in New York. She was a beloved mother to Richard, Cynthia, Carmen and Ollie, an adored grandmother to Alfredo, Francisca, Sebastian, Nicole and Nicky as well as a respected mother-in-law to Percy. Olga was a dynamic, brave, beautiful and entrepreneurial woman that embarked on many different adventures in her life. She married and widowed three loving husbands, Manuel Casal, Horacio Capriata and Giorgio Guzzinati, raised her children in Lima, Peru, and before returning to her cherished New York, she presided over two manufacturing companies; persevering in every situation. We will continue to celebrate her spirit and carry on her legacy.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved