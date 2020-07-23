OLGA HOFFPAUIR

HOFFPAUIR DE GUZZINATI--Olga. Passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 just short of her 87th birthday in New York. She was a beloved mother to Richard, Cynthia, Carmen and Ollie, an adored grandmother to Alfredo, Francisca, Sebastian, Nicole and Nicky as well as a respected mother-in-law to Percy. Olga was a dynamic, brave, beautiful and entrepreneurial woman that embarked on many different adventures in her life. She married and widowed three loving husbands, Manuel Casal, Horacio Capriata and Giorgio Guzzinati, raised her children in Lima, Peru, and before returning to her cherished New York, she presided over two manufacturing companies; persevering in every situation. We will continue to celebrate her spirit and carry on her legacy.





