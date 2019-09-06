1935 - 2019
Born in the Kingdom of Yugoslavia on the October 4th 1935. from mother Milica L. Stefanovic (born Milic) and father Milorad S. Stefanovic - merchant from the City of Pozarevac. She worked as senior officer for the Budget of the City of Belgrade, until retirement. She was married to Dr. Luka Dj. Todorovic, lawyer. She had daughter Jelena - political science and journalist,granddaughter Dolores, student, and son in law - John Victor Clemente - retired safety engineer . Many thanks to friends who expressed sympathy. We will cherish in our memories wonderful times spent with Olga, and keep her always close to our hearts, as we journey through the challenging times. Cremation : Chubenko funeral Home, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ
Published on NYTimes.com from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019