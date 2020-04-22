Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OLIVE HOOGENBOOM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





HOOGENBOOM--Olive, historian, died on April 17, probably from complications of COVID-19. She was 92. She was born Olive Gwendoline Youngberg on September 24, 1927, in Calcutta (now Kolkata), India. Her parents were Seventh Day Adventist missionaries in East Bengal (now Bangladesh). The family returned to the United States when she was two and moved frequently. Her father served as a minister in Huron, SD (1932-34), the Lower Rio Grande Valley, TX (1934-41), Boston (1941-44) and Albany (1944-46). She attended Adventist schools, and graduated from Union Springs Academy in 1945. She attended La Sierra College for one year, then transferred to Atlantic Union College, where she met Ari Hoogenboom. They graduated in 1949. Olive and Ari married on August 28, 1949, and moved to New York. Both pursued graduate studies at Columbia University, he in history, she in English. During the school year, he went to Columbia, and she taught elementary school. In the summer, she went to Columbia, and he worked in construction. Their daughter Lynn was born in 1953, and their son, Ari Jr., was born in 1955. She received her M.A. in 1955, and in 1956, the family moved to El Paso, TX, where Ari taught at Texas Western College (now University of Texas at El Paso). In addition to caring for two young children, she worked as Ari's research assistant. In 1958, they moved to State College, PA, where Ari taught at Penn State. Their daughter Jan was born in 1959. Ari's first book was published in 1961, and Olive came up with its title, "Outlawing the Spoils." They moved to Brooklyn in 1968, when Ari became a professor at Brooklyn College. With Ari, Olive co-edited "The Gilded Age" (1967) and co-authored "An Interdisciplinary Approach to American History, Vols. 1 and 2" (1972) and "A History of the ICC: From Panacea to Palliative" (1976). On her own, she wrote "The First Unitarian Church of Brooklyn: One Hundred Fifty Years" (1987). As a longtime member of that church, she also served as board president (1979-81) and as a deacon. With Ari, she co-authored three articles for Reviews in American History, "Was Boss Tweed Really Snow White?," "Denigrating E.L. Godkin" and "Francis Preston Blair and the Image of Andrew Jackson." She had a particular facility for short biographical articles. She wrote articles for Dictionary of American Biography on Hedda Hopper, Gloria Morgan Vanderbilt and Billy Rose, among others. And from 1990-99, she was an associate editor and writing fellow for American National Biography. She contributed 45 articles to it -- on notable Americans ranging from Buckminster Fuller to Lizzie Borden. She wrote the chapter on Lucy Webb Hayes for "American First Ladies" (1996) and was Ari's research assistant for "The Presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes" (1988), "Rutherford B. Hayes: Warrior and President" (1995) and Gustavus Vasa Fox and the Union Navy: A Biography" (2008). In 2010, she was seriously injured in a fall. She made a remarkable recovery, but she never got back fully to where she had been. She continued to work, however, on the project that was dearest to her: a biography of the four Woodbury sisters, who were politically connected in Washington from the 1840s to the early 1900s. Ari served as her research assistant, and they had largely completed work on it at the time of his death, in 2014. After Ari's death, though, her health deteriorated. She was incapacitated by a major stroke in 2016 that left her unable to move her limbs and with a limited ability to talk. Her book, "Washington Women," awaits final revisions, which will be completed by her daughter. Olive is survived by her children, Lynn, Ari Jr. and Jan; her grandchildren, Amelia, Charlotte and Calliope; her brother John; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will have a private burial on April 23 at Green-Wood Cemetery. Once social distancing is relaxed, a memorial service will be held at the First Unitarian Church, 116 Pierrepont St., Brooklyn. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close