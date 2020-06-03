1930 - 2020

Oliver G. Gayley of Madison, Connecticut, formerly of New York City, died at 89 on May 17th in Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, Connecticut. He was born in New York City, grew up on the upper east side, and continued to live there for a number of years after marrying Joan Vanderpool, the daughter of an American archeologist in Greece.



Oliver attended St. Paul's School in Concord, New Hampshire (Class of 1948), received a BA in English from Kenyon College in 1952, and earned an MBA from the Harvard Business School in 1957. In between, he served aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Coral Sea, as an officer from 1952 to 1955. His career was spent in the industrial gas industries, serving in various sales and marketing positions including Division Vice-President at Airco for thirteen years. In 1975 he purchased Airco's industrial gases and welding supply business in Hartford, Connecticut and operated it under the name of Gayley Industries for eighteen years.



After retiring, he used his business skills to serve as Secretary and Treasurer for The Kitchen, a multidisciplinary performing arts organization in Chelsea, from 1996 to 2006 and as Board Member and Treasurer for the National Institute of Social Sciences from 2000. Starting in 1991, he also served on the Board of Visitors for Walnut Hill School, a performing arts school in Natick, Massachusetts. He loved city living, traveling in Europe, and spending summers in Greece with family at the Vanderpool property in Pikermi.



He is survived by his wife Joan, his sister Molly and husband Bill Gnichtel, his son Cliff and wife Mari Garcia-Moliner, his daughters Lily and Holly Gayley, and three granddaughters.

